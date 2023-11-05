Family pleads for safe return of missing Raleigh man

Armstrong was last seen wearing an orange construction vest and green neon shoes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is nothing more powerful than a mother's love. For the past 48 hours, Tamika Armstrong has been pounding the pavement along with her family from Raleigh and Virginia looking for her son 26-year-old Madison Armstrong.

Armstrong was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and just recently became able to live independently near I-40 and Rock Quarry with family routinely checking in on him.

But the family says on November 1, sometime after they last saw him, he left home without his wallet or phone.

Tamika said because of Madison's cognitive condition, she is worried for his safety. She said luckily, police were receptive to the urgency of the situation, issuing a Silver Alert, and having Raleigh Police officially consider him missing and endangered.

But she said despite more awareness of mental health, it's still important for parents to be proactive.

"Unfortunately for Madison and those who have dementia and mental health there is no way for us to find him," Tamika said.

She and her family are making the rounds around Raleigh.

"I've called hospitals, we're about to go up to the men's shelter, we're going everywhere high and low. There is not gonna be a rock unturned," Tamika said.

Armstrong was last seen wearing an orange construction vest and green neon shoes. If you see him, call Raleigh Police.