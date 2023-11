Raleigh police have identified the body of a man found in a body of water Wednesday afternoon.

Missing 26-year-old Raleigh man found dead in body of water

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have identified the body of a man found in a body of water Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to reports of "suspicious activity" in the 5200 block of Turf Grass Court. When emergency officials arrived they found Madison Xavier Armstrong, 26, in a body of water nearby.

Police said Armstrong was reported missing on Nov. 3.

No cause of death has been released.