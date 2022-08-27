2 16-year-old boys found shot dead in Alamance County

An investigation is underway in Alamance County after two 16-year-old boys were found shot and killed.

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Alamance County after two 16-year-old boys were found shot and killed.

Graham Police said their bodies were found Thursday in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in the 900 block of E. Hanover Road.

About 1 a.m., 10 hours before that discovery, police responded to that same complex-Graham Village Apartments--where they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Graham Police returned to the complex after Burlington Police reached out to them about a missing persons case they said they believed was related to the earlier shooting.

That's when officers found the bodies of the two teens. No one has been arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (336) 570-6711 and speak to Capt. Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.