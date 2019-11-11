Grandmother killed, three teens seriously injured in Johnston County crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An impaired driver is being blamed for a crash in Johnston County over the weekend that left a grandmother dead and three teens injured.The newly-crowned Miss Garner Outstanding Teen -- Haliey Wagner -- was one of the teens who was injured, as was her 14-year-old brother.Another 15-year-old suffered a brain injury.Hailey Wagner and her brother both have severe neck and spinal injuries.According to arrest warrants, alcohol and speed caused Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 34, to crash near the intersection of M. Durwood Stephenson Highway and Wilsons Mills Road on Sunday night.The driver of the other car, Regan Wagner of Selma, was killed. She was Hailey's grandmother.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.Juarez-Antunez was booked on a $350,000 bond.