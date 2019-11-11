Grandmother killed, three teens seriously injured in Johnston County crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An impaired driver is being blamed for a crash in Johnston County over the weekend that left a grandmother dead and three teens injured.

The newly-crowned Miss Garner Outstanding Teen -- Haliey Wagner -- was one of the teens who was injured, as was her 14-year-old brother.

Another 15-year-old suffered a brain injury.

Hailey Wagner and her brother both have severe neck and spinal injuries.

According to arrest warrants, alcohol and speed caused Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 34, to crash near the intersection of M. Durwood Stephenson Highway and Wilsons Mills Road on Sunday night.

The driver of the other car, Regan Wagner of Selma, was killed. She was Hailey's grandmother.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Juarez-Antunez was booked on a $350,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldjohnston countyduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
Bundle up! Colder temperatures are coming
Troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
Army delivers keys to Apex Gold Star family's new home via chopper
Wake County mom wraps baby helmets for free
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection
Show More
Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
1-year-old son helps swear mother in as lawyer
More TOP STORIES News