Green Hope High parents, students gather to save dance program

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County parents went to the school board Tuesday night after learning the dance program at Green Hope High School is in jeopardy.

Days ago, parents said they found out it would be cut in the 2020-21 school year.

Green Hope's principal said projections show they will have fewer students in the high school next year -- this is due to Green Level High School opening up and the district needing to fill that school.

Fewer students means fewer teachers. As a result, the teacher leading the dance program won't be there.

"If I had a choice, I would give them everything," said Dr. Camille Hedrick, principal at Green Hope, who also added that the program has been historically under-enrolled. "We don't have a choice. We have finite resources and that includes how many teachers we get."

Parents and students though came out in large numbers to the school board to protest.

"For over 14 years, this program at Green Hope has provided so much growth, talent and showmanship that allows parents, friends and family to see a showcase twice a year from performers," said parent Becky Timblin.

School board chair Keith Sutton later told parents that they're trying to come up with a solution to save the classes. It could be to give more money to Green Hope to save the dance teacher's position.
