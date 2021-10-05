GlaxoSmithKline announced plan to move out of Research Triangle Park into downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- GlaxoSmithKline is moving it's corporate hub out of Research Triangle Park and into downtown Durham.The healthcare company said the move is part of a restructure in light of the changes in workflow created by the COVID-19 pandemic.GSK has has a presence in RTP since 1972, with a corporate hub there since 1983. The current office space there was approximately 562,000 square feet and it housed around 1,300 people every day.Due to shifting to work from home and other work flexibility discovered during COVID-19 lockdowns, GSK is making the decision to downsize its office space to 68,000 square feet."Since the start of the pandemic, we have had an opportunity to re-evaluate, and ultimately redefine, the ways in which we work. The changes we are announcing today for our corporate hubs in North Carolina and Philadelphia align our offices with how we now function, offering flexibility for our people and optimally sized spaces where teams will continue to engage and thrive," the company said in a statement.According to GSK, no job losses will be associated with the move from RTP to downtown Durham.The company expects the relocation to the new Durham location to happen in the first half of 2022.