Abandoned suitcase on NC highway turns out to be precious cargo of four puppies

The puppies will be evaluated before hopefully being put up for adoption.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shocking find on a North Carolina highway after passersby spotted an abandoned suitcase moving by itself.

It happened over the weekend in Guilford County. Someone ditched the suitcase that had four puppies inside!

Good Samaritans turned them over to Guilford County Animal Services who posted a picture of the pups to Facebook.

The puppies are doing well, but very under-socialized, according to the animal services medical team. They will require special attention and will be placed in foster-to-adopt homes only before being put up for adoption.

