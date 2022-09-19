Wake County Board of Commissioners expected to vote on outdoor firearm ordinance

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a current firearm ordinance.

This comes after several complaints from people who live in Knightdale about stray bullets hitting their homes.

The change would impact unincorporated areas of the county where private firearm use like target practice is allowed.

The changes the board of commissioners are considering include increasing the minimum distance a person can shoot a weapon from 100 yards to 300 yards.

A backstop would also be required that contains the bullet.

It would also prohibit the firing of guns starting two hours after sunset until one hour before sunrise. It would increase the fine from $50 to $500.

Monday's session starts at 2 p.m. Public comments will not be heard, but comments can be submitted online until noon.