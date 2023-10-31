Halloween brings trick or treat events -- like the annual gathering on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Cities prepare for trick or treat events this Halloween in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Halloween! Neighborhoods, towns and cities around the region are all hoping the rain holds off so trick-or-treaters can enjoy the holiday.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Temperatures drop, rain moves in

In Chapel Hill, thousands of revelers are expected to flood Franklin Street for the annual Halloween tradition.

Chapel Hill Police Department will close off the downtown area from 8 - 9:30 p.m. That will include Franklin Street from Raleigh Street to Church Street and Columbia Street from Rosemary Street to Cameron Avenue.

People celebrating the holiday are encouraged to wear costumes, but remember weapons -- or even props that look like or could be used as weapons -- are prohibited. Law enforcement will also be prohibiting open containers of alcohol and drones.

In Garner, Trick or Treat the Trail returns as scheduled, but it will be taking place indoors due to the weather.

The event will take place from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Garner Recreation Center.

The family-friendly event features 50 different organizations handing out treats to young ones.

In downtown Fayetteville, local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy to revelers of all ages from 4 - 6 p.m.