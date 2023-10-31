Triangle weather is about to get spooky cold as front moves in, temps drop: Halloween Forecast

TRIANGLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Trick or Treat? Triangle weather is about to get a little spooky.
If you're not ready for temperatures to hit the 30s and 40s, the upcoming nights will feel like a trick. If you like cold fall nights, it will feel like a treat.
As they say, you can't please everyone, but in North Carolina, you can wait about an hour and the weather will change!
Buckle Up! Here's the timeline of the temperature drops
A strong cold front will move through central NC overnight. We reach our high of 60 across the Triangle.
By 7 am Tuesday temps dip into the 50s. Those heading out early can expect light rain in the morning that becomes steadier by afternoon.
By afternoon temperatures fall into the mid-40s. You may have to put a jacket over the kiddos' costume.
A breezy north wind will make it feel even cooler than that.
Several shelters have announced White Flag Night starting Wednesday due to the cold weather moving in.
