Coldest overnight lows of the season tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are getting a nice preview of what winter may feel like this year with the coldest overnight lows expected tonight.

Lows will drop into the mid 20s to low 30s. A freeze warning has been issued for all of central NC from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday.

This will likely end the growing season for most.

Temps will climb slightly higher Thursday afternoon, but will remain below average. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Lows will drop to near freezing, again, Thursday night with more widespread frost. However, an east wind Thursday night should keep temperatures from getting as cold as Wednesday night.

The high shifts east for Friday and through the weekend, allowing for temperatures to move back into mid 60s in the afternoon.