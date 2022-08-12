Nam Vietnamese Kitchen in Philadelphia serves up a 'hangover cure'

Bánh mì is a house favorite but their "hangover cure" is always in high demand.

PHILADELPHIA -- Nam Vietnamese Kitchen opened in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, right in the heat of the pandemic.

They serve Vietnamese cuisine made fast and with high-quality ingredients.

The most popular dish is the pho.

They make the Vietnamese rice noodle soup in a variety of flavors but the classic is beef with bone broth, so tender you can cut the meat with a spoon.

And Director of Operations Chuong Nguyen says it's the best hangover cure, "Friday night, Saturday night, you and your friends go out and get a little drunk and wake up in the morning with a little hangover the best cure for it is a bowl of pho."

He says it's all about the bone broth which can take hours to prepare.

"It needs a lot of TLC," Nguyen says. "Lot of tender love and care. There's ginger, onions, radish, carrots and star anise, clover and cinnamon and you cook it about 5-6 hours every day."