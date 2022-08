Hardee's teams up with brewery to create biscuit beer

Hardee's has teamed up with Nashville-based Southern Grist Brewing Co. to create a Strawberry Biscuit Ale.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- Fast food chain Hardee's has teamed up with a brewery for a beer that includes its signature biscuits.

Hardee's and Southern Grist Brewery are both based in Nashville.

The recipe for "Strawberry Biscuit Ale" calls for more than 200 pounds of biscuits.

It took months to find the right blend, which includes strawberry purée.

The special brew is available beginning Thursday at Southern Grist's taproom and through its website.