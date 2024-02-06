Deputy involved in serious multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators are at the scene of a serious crash involving a Harnett County deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 3500 block of Darroch Road. That's a Lillington address but is in the Harnett County area.

An ABC11 Breaking News Crew is at the scene.

A Harnett County Sheriff's deputy vehicle was at the scene with a tarp placed over it. Authorities have not confirmed whether there were any fatalities in the crash.

A nearby tractor-trailer was believed to be involved in the crash. A black SUV was also seen off the road with its airbags deployed. It's not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Darroch Road is closed near NC 210. It's not expected to reopen for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The State Highway Patrol told ABC11 that it is investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates here and on Eyewitness News beginning at 4.

