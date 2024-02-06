Fayetteville armed robbery turns into officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A robbery suspect had to be taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville.

Police responded to the CVS on Ramsey Street for a report of a man with a gun during a robbery.

When officers arrived, they were told a GPS tracker was placed in the money the man had stolen.

Officers ran after the man, who was still carrying the gun used during the robbery. Officers caught up with the robber on the train tracks at Moore Street and Mechanic Street.

That is when shots were fired, according to investigators. Fayetteville Police Department did not say who all opened fire or who shot first.

The suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Fayetteville Police Department did not say what type of injuries he sustained.

One gun was recovered on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.