2 dead, 3 injured in Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Harnett County.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Olivia Road near Underwood Drive.

A breaking news crew on the scene said it was a head-on collision between a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

Two people were pinned inside one of the vehicles and had to be extricated.

The injured were taken to area hospitals and one was flown to WakeMed.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.