Deputy indicted for involuntary manslaughter months after deadly crash during high-speed chase

A newly released accident report showed a Harnett County deputy reached speeds up to 95 miles per hour during the chase.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County deputy is facing charges in the death of a couple who died when he crashed into their truck during a high speed chase.

The crash happened on March 3 while deputy Kevin Latarte was chasing after a suspect's vehicle. Investigators said the chase started when Latarte tried to make a traffic stop. The official crash report stated that Latarte did have his lights and siren turned on during the pursuit.

Latarte and the suspect were reportedly traveling at speeds up toward 95 miles per hour. They were heading south on NC-210 when the crash happened.

The crash report states that the suspect sped through a traffic light for Ray Road as the light cycled from yellow to red.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck began moving forward across the intersection when the traffic light cycled to green. Latarte in his sheriff's department vehicle then slammed into that pickup truck at 77 miles per hour.

Brian Finch and Patricia Finch of Minnesota were in the pickup truck. They were in town visiting friends. They died in the crash.

The suspect of the high-speed chase continued on. There's no word on if that suspect was ever caught.

Latarte was indicted on May 15 for felony involuntary manslaughter. He turned himself in on May 16 and received a $5,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 22.

ABC11's I-Team took a deeper look at crashes involving Harnett County sheriff deputies. The numbers show the incidents are costing tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. The I-Team obtained liability claims from the county that detail more than a hundred vehicle accidents involving deputies between 2012 and 2022.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that its policy states that deputies should consider speed and the public's safety when deciding if they should initiate or continue a chase.