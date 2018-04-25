Harnett County deputy shot in face, chest discharged from hospital

CAMERON, NC (WTVD) --
A Harnett County deputy who was shot in the face and chest has been discharged from the hospital.

The sheriff's department said Cpl. James Eric Cook went home Tuesday night.

Last week, Cook was removed from the ICU but still had several surgeries.

"Please keep Cpl. Cook and family in your prayers as he begins the road to recovery," Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

Cook has more than 10 years of service with the department.

RELATED: Community rallies behind injured Harnett County deputy

The community is rallying around Deputy Eric Cook, who was shot in the chest and face area.


Authorities said he was shot in the face and chest on April 14 by 16-year-old Mario Alexander Garza III.



Garza was the subject of a missing persons report on Friday.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught

Cook was following up with the investigation of that report when he encountered Garza and a scuffle broke out.
He's now charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a firearm on law enforcement.
