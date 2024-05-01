Harnett County EMS workers named North Carolina's top paramedic team for 2024

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two members of the Harnett County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) team were named the best in the state.

Morgan Langdon and Jonathan Murphy earned the top spot at the 32nd Annual Paramedic Competition held this week in Greensboro. They were among the top six teams from across the state in this year's competition.

The competition was held at the annual North Carolina EMS Expo, which is an educational conference for paramedics, EMTs, and county emergency services directors from faculty from across the state and the U.S.

Each team of two was given 12 minutes to assess, treat, and stabilize victims in a true-to-life mock emergency. This year's scenario involved a car crash with multiple victims including one experiencing an overdose, and another pedestrian who was hit by the car.

N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services Chief Tom Mitchell announced the winners at a banquet held on Tuesday.

"These paramedic teams practice all year to prepare for this event," Mitchell said in a release. "They never know what they're going to face in this competition just like their day-to-day calls. Their extensive training results in improved quality of care for all North Carolina residents and visitors who may suffer from illness or injury in an emergency situation."

This is the first time Harnett County EMS has earned the state title.