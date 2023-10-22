Motorcyclist critically injured in Harnett County crash

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle driver was critically injured in a crash Sunday.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle driver was critically injured in a crash Sunday.

NCSHP responded to calls about a crash at noon on the 3100 block of Bailey's Crossroads Road. When first responders arrived, they found a Domino's Pizza delivery vehicle and a motorcycle that had collided. The driver of the motorcycle was found underneath the Domino's vehicle. They were flown to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.

According to officials, it appeared the motorcycle driver attempted to go around the Domino's vehicle when the driver turned left into the driveway. The motorcyclist then crashed into the side of the vehicle.

ALSO SEE: Yacht capsizes off North Carolina coast, U.S. Coast Guard rescues 4 Canadian sailors