localish

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA -- From wands and wizardry to props and potions, The world of Harry Potter has arrived at the Franklin Institute.

You can see The Great Hall where Harry and his pals ate, The Grand Staircase where the paintings come alive and play a game of quidditch.


It is the most comprehensive exhibit ever of the world of wizardry and it's expected to draw people from throughout North America and even the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin institutewpvilocalishharry potter
LOCALISH
The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute
New Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships
Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store
TOP STORIES
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Biden to sign Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Raleigh eagerly preps for return of Dreamville festival
'Absolutely unacceptable': Moral Monday rally returns to Raleigh
Firefighters battle fire at popular Fayetteville paintball shop
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Show More
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Durham's Down Payment Assistance aims to help first-time homebuyers
Dog rescued from river as storm douses California
Victims identified in Durham double homicide
More TOP STORIES News