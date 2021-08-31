travel

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Hawaii capital to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.

All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.

RELATED: Hawaii governor urges visitors not to travel to islands amid COVID surge

The rules take effect on Sept. 13, aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant.

Children under the age of 12 will be exempt.


RELATED: California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Businesses that don't comply will be in jeopardy of being shut down or fined.

Other major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York have implemented similar requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiihealthair traveltravelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinetravel tipstourismcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper says he will expand access to COVID antibody treatment
Suspect on the run after 4 shot, 2 dead in Wilson County, sheriff says
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC tomorrow
LATEST: NC sees 62% increase in K-12 school clusters
Don't let paperless ticket scammers sideline your game-day plans
Afghanistan chaos, images put spotlight on military mental health
Show More
Tarboro mom, business owner pens memoir about 9/11 experience
North Carolina teen hospitalized with COVID-19 released after 96 days
Johnson C. Smith University: 'A gem in the crown of Charlotte'
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
More TOP STORIES News