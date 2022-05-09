Traffic

2 killed in head-on crash in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a crash that happened Monday morning in Johnston County.

It happened around 9 a.m. near the Highway 301 and Bay Valley Road intersection just outside of Kenly.

A black car crashed head-on with a pickup truck. North Carolina State Highway Patrol closed Highway 301 to investigate and clear the road. NCDOT said the road could be closed until noon.

