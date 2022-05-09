2 killed in head-on crash in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a crash that happened Monday morning in Johnston County.It happened around 9 a.m. near the Highway 301 and Bay Valley Road intersection just outside of Kenly.A black car crashed head-on with a pickup truck. North Carolina State Highway Patrol closed Highway 301 to investigate and clear the road. NCDOT said the road could be closed until noon.Stay with ABC11.com as we uncover more information about what caused the crash.