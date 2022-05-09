Traffic

Woman rescued from car wreck where she had been trapped for 2 days

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was rescued days after running off the road in Johnston County.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene on Flower Hill Road in Kenly on Monday afternoon.

ABC11 learned that someone spotted the white car on its side hidden deep in a field of trees. That person called 911 and emergency crews soon arrived and pulled the driver to safety.

According to the person who called 911, the woman trapped in the car had been there for two days.

It's unclear at this time how long the driver was trapped in the car before they were rescued. Investigators also have not released any details about possible injuries the driver sustained in the crash.
