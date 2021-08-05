stop the violence

'Heal the Ville': Two Fayetteville mothers team to stop the violence in their city

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Fayetteville mothers team to stop the violence plaguing their city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fayetteville women are teaming up with a local graphic designer to help curb the gun violence problems plaguing the community they live in.

Arry McNeill lost her son Antonio four years ago when he was murdered in a park in Fayetteville; and ever since then, she has made it her mission to use the pain she felt from her loss to hopefully prevent others mothers from having to experience the same grief.

For the Fayetteville mother, August is the hardest month for her to get through, "There are 3 days that affect me the most, August 15th he turned 17; August 21st he was murdered; and August 29th as most people were getting their kids ready for the first day of school I was putting mine in the ground."

RELATED: 'Stop the violence': Fayetteville releases video campaign aimed at tackling rise in gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

Halfway through the year and the Fayetteville Police Department has responded to 26 homicides, 25 of those involving gun violence.



McNeill is now teaming up with her cousin Demetria Murphy who has been doing outreach since she was released from federal prison 12 years ago and has since received her master's degree from NC State.

Both women have a passion for stopping gun violence and wanted to work with at-risk youth and keep them from making the same mistakes they have seen and experienced themselves.

"What we are trying to do is a visual of how many people we have lost -- just in Fayetteville alone the numbers are high and they are growing and I see it daily.," said James Suber with JS Designs in Fayetteville.

Suber came to the two women with an idea for an outreach event called "Heal the Ville", free of service, the event will take place at Festival Park in Fayetteville on August 14 starting at noon.

Heal the Ville will have everything from open dialogue about how to stop gun violence, to mental health resources and even COVID-19 vaccination info. The main goal of the event is to build back the bridges between the community and the police, all while making new connections with each other despite race, class or orientation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillestop the violencegun violencefayetteville newsevents
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOP THE VIOLENCE
Bakers aim to combat Asian hate
Shots ring out in Durham hours after stop the violence events
Family, friends honor Z'Yon Person on what would have been his 10th birthday
Durham studio offers free time to local artists to promote love and unity
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty committee wants university to require vaccines
Raleigh man uses Halloween display to make plea to unvaccinated
Wake County community-driven effort to address infant mortality rates
LATEST: Cooper urges increased vaccinations, reveals latest $1M winner
Survey: Unvaccinated less worried about serious illness from COVID-19
Sheriff confirms body found in Sampson County is missing woman
Show More
NC sports betting bill gets winning vote from Senate panel
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
Why it's important to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card
NOAA updates Atlantic hurricane season forecast
More TOP STORIES News