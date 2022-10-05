Raleigh father has message for person who killed his son: 'You won't get away with this'

Rodney Clark Sr. said will never look at Crabtree Creek Trail the same again. His son, Rodney Clark Jr was found dead on the greenway on Thursday, September 29th. His killer is still out there.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rodney Clark Sr. will never look at Crabtree Creek Trail the same again. His son, Rodney Clark Jr was found dead, from a gunshot, on the greenway near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road along the path just before 4pm last Thursday, September 29th. He agreed to walk with ABC11 along his son's last known location.

"He walked this trail each and every day. So, whoever the killer was, they knew his path. They watched and preyed upon it," said Clark Sr. "Don't think you got away with it because you won't get away with this. I won't stop until you're found."

According to Clark's father, it happened after his son left work at McDonalds around 3 that afternoon. He didn't show his face on camera out of concern for his family.

"Right now, I don't know who the killer is and I have a family. So I have to protect my family," he said. "They assume just because he liked to wear blue that they affiliated him with a gang. Wasn't in a gang or anything."

Two Raleigh Police squad cars remained on the scene. The police department said this is considered a death investigation until the circumstances around Clark's death are more clear. They are asking for the public's assistance in locating the killer.

ABC11 asked the City of Raleigh if there are any cameras along Crabtree Creek Trail and was told no.

As for this grieving father, he's still coming to grips with the fact that his son isn't coming home. His son will be laid to rest this Friday.

" I walked upstairs. Was getting ready to knock on his door and ask him something...I forgot," said Clark.