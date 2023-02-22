NC State student task force reveals findings of mental health report

The new report will share challenges some students are facing and plans to increase support.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student task force at NC State is revealing growing mental health concerns on Wednesday.

In a new report they share challenges some students are facing and plans to increase support.

The recommendations also include creating a peer monitoring system and hiring more clinicians or case managers.

NC State is dealing with the loss of five students who died by suicide.

Counselors have recently been brought in to help students cope and there was a Wellness Day last Thursday.

One report shows 34% of students are dealing with some form of depression and 12% had suicidal thoughts.

A student athlete speaking with ABC11 talked about their own struggles with depression.

"It was hard to reach out for that help. After a while, my friends were there for me and I did get help. At the same time, I still battle and I'm still receiving help," said Mahkayla Hart who is a NC State senior.

NC State has brought on more help in the counseling center and there is now more than 45 clinical positions.