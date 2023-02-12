Student found dead on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University is investigating after another apparent suicide on campus Saturday.

University police said a female undergraduate student was found dead in Sullivan Hall.

The student's death is the eighth since the start of the school year happening just days after a grad student was found dead the E.S. King Village Apartments.

In January, first year student Adam Fawcett was found dead in his Wood Hall dorm. No signs of foul play were found in Fawcett's death, chief says.

"Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate student died from what police believe were natural causes," Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a message to students. "In January, an undergraduate student also passed from what police believe were natural causes."

Woodson said counseling services will be available to students on Monday and Tuesday. There will be a number of mental health resources available for students and faculty including trained professionals and morning yoga.

Classes are canceled Thursday for students in observance of wellness day.

If you or someone you know could use mental health resources, please call 988 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

State agencies work to expand mental health resources for students as disturbing trends rise