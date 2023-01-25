WATCH LIVE

NC State student's death likely not foul play or an intentional act, campus police chief says

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 10:29PM
NC State student found dead at Wood Hall dormitory
A first year student at NC State was found dead in his dorm, according to NC State Police Department.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State University released preliminary details into the death of a first-year student.

The student, identified as Adam Fawcett, was enrolled in the College of Engineering and living in Wood Hall. He died during the weekend.

"The preliminary results from the investigation into last weekend's student death show no signs of foul play and no signs of an intentional act," N.C. State Police Chief Dan House.

Official reports from the medical examiner are still pending.

State agencies work to expand mental health resources for students

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

