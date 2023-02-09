North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State University graduate student was found dead in their dorm Wednesday.

Campus officials said the student was found in the E.S King Village Apartments, which is an on campus housing complex for students, faculty and staff living with family members.

Campus police said they do not suspect foul play or suicide in the student's death. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The student's name has not been released.

This is the seventh NC State student who has died since the start of the school year.

In January, first year student Adam Fawcett was found dead in his Wood Hall dorm. No signs of foul play were found in Fawcett's death, chief says.