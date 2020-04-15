Coronavirus

105-year-old Raleigh woman remembers her father being sick during 1918 flu amid current COVID-19 pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gerri Harris is grateful.

"I can get up, put my feet on the floor and have my breakfast and get dressed every day," the 105-year-old said. "That's a blessing."

She spoke about her memories of the 1918 influenza and reflected on what she's seeing with the current pandemic.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Gerri was just 4 years old in 1918.

She was living on her family's farm in the Pittsboro area and recalls her father getting very sick then.

"He was really, really sick in bed," she said from her Raleigh home. "We got over it but even then nobody would come in to cook or clean or anything like that."

She said now she's less concerned about herself as a member of the vulnerable population and more so about everyone else.

"People should take care of themselves just like you're wearing a mask," she told Josh Chapin. "We could curb this stuff if people would just do what the president and what our governor tell us to do."

Gerri's older brother was one of the first casualties in Pearl Harbor. Another brother was on a ship where they did the original atomic bomb testing.

She turns 106 in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighncpittsboroflucoronaviruschatham county newscovid 19 pandemicraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Carolina Ballet members sew, donate thousands of face masks
NC tackle shop sees uptick in fishing as social distancing hobby
LATEST: Durham County reports 2nd COVID-19 death, 25 more cases
Duke medical chief answers some of your COVID-19, social distancing questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County reports 2nd COVID-19 death, 25 more cases
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
NC tackle shop sees uptick in fishing as social distancing hobby
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 55 in Durham
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
1 arrested as ReOpenNC protesters gather in downtown Raleigh
'We don't feel safe:' Smithfield Foods workers concerned about COVID-19
Show More
Calls to reopen Umstead State Park not getting traction
Black Americans could suffer more financially from COVID-19: economists
Leesville Road High student earns highest ACT score possible
Raleigh small business gets funds to pay rent, employees through PPP
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
More TOP STORIES News