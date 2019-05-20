Health & Fitness

4 plants you need to get now to keep mosquitoes away

How can plants and herbs can keep the mosquitoes away?

"There's a lot of plants that are recommended especially herbs including citronella, scented geraniums, lavender lemon grass and native shrubs," says Zach Buchanan, owner of a Texas native plants shop.

Buchanan warns you'll need more than just one or two plants for this to be entirely effective. This is something Kate Thomas learned very quickly.

"If we were near it and broke it off and rubbed it on us, it worked. But just to have it on the porch to keep mosquitoes away, it didn't," said Thomas.

Buchanan says to get the best results, tackle mosquitoes from all angles including oils.

"So a lot of other products we recommend are oils. It's the oils in those plants that do the repelling," said Buchanan.

Finally, don't skip out on the candles.

"We also recommend incense sticks or candles that have citronella oil in them as well," said Buchanan.

As far as ultrasonic devices that claim to emit high-frequency sounds to keep mosquitoes away, Consumer Reports says there's just no proof that they work.

Buchanan says these tips are your best bet. First, maintain your yard. Make sure there isn't any standing water or low lying areas. If you can't drain the area, then you can purchase an organic product that will kill any larva.

We also found this mosquito net onesie on Amazon for just over $20. It comes with the jacket, pants, socks, and mittens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstretch your dollarmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old boy drives into Durham apartment building
UNC-Chapel Hill student dies after being pulled from Eno River
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
'I'm infuriated:' Durham petowner in shock after poison in yard kills puppy
911 caller: Man shot by Raleigh officer was vet 'having a flashback'
RDU passengers find ceiling paint stuck on their parked cars
Dad who mistook daughter for intruder and killed her arrested for drugs
Show More
I-Team: RDU emerging as low-cost hub, but costs aren't always low
NC state flag honors historical event that probably didn't happen
It's not yet hurricane season, but a tropical storm could soon form
Raleigh cracks top 10 for worst mosquito cities, Orkin says
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Fayetteville home
More TOP STORIES News