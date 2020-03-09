FDA, FTC warn 7 companies selling fraudulent products that claim to prevent, fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to seven companies for selling fraudulent products intended to treat or prevent COVID-19.
The letters were issued to Vital Silver; Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd.; Xephyr, LLC (also known as N-Ergetics); GuruNanda, LLC; Vivify Holistic Clinic; Herbal Amy, LLC; and The Jim Bakker Show. The products are mostly tea, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver.
According to a news release from the FDA, the agency issued a previous warning that colloidal silver, a mixture of tiny silver particles dissolved in liquid, is not safe or effective as a treatment for any disease.
"The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., in a written statement. "We understand consumers are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and urge them to talk to their health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness. We will continue to aggressively pursue those that place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable."
"There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons in a written statement. "What we don't need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims. These warning letters are just the first step. We're prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam."
There are currently no approved vaccines or drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19. At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands thoroughly and covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing as the best prevention for the novel coronavirus.
