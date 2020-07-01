Coronavirus

90 students, staff in Ft. Bragg survival course quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ninety students and cadre involved in Ft. Bragg's Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape course have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

A representative for the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School said the survival course is isolated from other special warfare courses, and officials canceled the class as soon as the first positive test result was discovered.

All of the other attendees were then tested, which is how the other positive cases were found.

"The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority," said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, Special Warfare Center and School commanding general and commandant of the school, in a written statement. "We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families."

SEE MORE: USO partners with Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America to deliver care packages to quarantined Fort Bragg soldiers

The representative said that the school had been following strict COVID-19 guidelines, turning to mostly online education. Students taking part in courses that could not be taught online were tested for COVID-19 prior to training and monitored for symptoms daily.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort braggfayettevillencfort braggcoronavirusarmyfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to address state at 3 p.m. today
NC GOP cancels in-person convention for state elections
LATEST: Gov. Cooper will not make school announcement Wednesday
ABC Commission threatens bars that violated COVID-19 rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to address state at 3 p.m. today
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
NC agencies to crack down on speeding, impaired driving for July 4
Truck crashes into home in Durham
I-85S reopens after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough
NC GOP cancels in-person convention for state elections
Special iPad belonging to child with autism stolen from grocery cart
Show More
Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
More TOP STORIES News