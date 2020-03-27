USO partners with Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America to deliver care packages to quarantined Fort Bragg soldiers

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The men and women who serve our country are getting some help during this crisis. Hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers who just returned from Afghanistan after a nine-month deployment are stuck in quarantine.
The United Service Organization (USO) of North Carolina Sandhills, Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America gave thanks to the brave men and women in uniform who just returned to American soil.
Before being released back to the comfort of family and friends, Fort Bragg leaders made the decision that soldiers who returned from deployment are required to be quarantined in their homes or barracks for a 14-day period for the safety and health of others.
"When it's all said and done when they're done with this, they're just going to go back to their homes. They should be practicing social distancing and doing all that stuff as well. We'll trade these barracks for another barracks room. That's the case for a lot of these service members."
The organization showed its gratitude on Friday afternoon by gifting soldiers care packages filled with snacks, personal hygiene products and blankets. It's one way of showing they aren't forgotten about.
"It's gratitude. 'Hey, thanks so much.' They're thanking me, but truly we should be thanking them for the stuff they do to keep the nation free,"said Knight.
Volunteers filled Charlotte's Spectrum Center packing up thank you notes and American flags as a small token of appreciation. It's a kind gesture that's sure to lift their spirits at least until they're able to go home.
