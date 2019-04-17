'I'm feeling good:' Alex Trebek gives update on health, ready for season 36 of 'Jeopardy'

"Jeopardy" just wrapped its 35th season and planning for season 36 is underway.
Trebek wanted to thank everyone for the messages of encouragement and support, particularly the cards he received from young viewers.
In March, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Trebek, 78, underwent surgery to remove blood clots on his brain in December 2017 but resumed taping new episodes of "Jeopardy" the next month. He said at the time that he had been diagnosed with subdural hematoma attributed to a fall he suffered earlier in the year.
Trebek added that he is feeling good and the staff is already working on the next season.
"I'm touched beyond words," Trebek said.