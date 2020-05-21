Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what expert says

SAN FRANCISCO -- As more places begin to reopen, whether to use a public restroom is something you might not have thought about.They could be an obstacle because of the need for social distancing and keeping them disinfected.Health experts say they can be a petri dish for diseases like coronavirus.Features that we previously thought were sanitary can now be potential transmitters."The hand drying blower is a wonderful machine to spread germs and aerosols and droplets throughout the room," says Eric Feigl-Ding, scientist at Harvard University.Experts say possible solutions include making bathrooms touchless, marking off sinks and toilets, removing doors from bathroom entrances and adding covers to toilets.