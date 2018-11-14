HEALTH & FITNESS

Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart medicine recalled by FDA (KTRK)

Some blood pressure medications are being recalled because they contain a potential cancer-causing chemical.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said specific tablets of losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide sold by Sandoz may contain N-Nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA. NDEA is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, but it has been classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Sandoz voluntarily issued a recall for its losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg tablets with lot number JB8912 on the bottle.

This is the latest in a list of blood pressure medicines thought to contain trace amounts of NDEA. It's unclear exactly what the cancer risk is if you take the contaminated pills. The FDA believes the risk remains low.

The FDA reminds all patients taking blood pressure medicine to contact their doctor immediately if they fear their medicine is on the recall list. Patients should get a replacement medicine or alternative treatment option before they stop taking any prescribed medication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthrecallblood pressure
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Q&A: How to deal with loved ones you care for during the holidays
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
Research at NC Central could save lives in fight against pancreatic cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Approved Durham apartments to be built at planned light rail stop
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
73-year-old missing after going for a drive
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
Competing plans hope to fill seat of dead Wake school board member who won re-election
Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham
Show More
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Innovative program helps former inmates create businesses
NC Democrats sue state over voting district maps
More News