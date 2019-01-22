CAREGIVERS CORNER

Caregivers Corner: A guide to being a first time caregiver

EMBED </>More Videos

Caregivers Corner gives guidance for those who are caring for loved ones or looking for caregivers

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you've recently started caring for a loved one, or if you are anticipating the need to offer care in the future, you may find yourself wondering where to begin.

While caregivers often have a complicated role to play, particularly if your loved one is hesitant to accept help, there are a few things that can help make your caregiving process go smoothly from the start.

Of course, it's impossible to boil down everything involved in caregiving into a simple list, but the following tips can help as you prepare to take on your new role.

Many of the challenges caregivers face involve help, money, knowledge, and support.

Watch the video above for tips and tricks on starting your caregiving journey.

For more online help and tips, join the Caregivers Corner group on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCaregivers CornercaregiversCommunity InfluencersDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREGIVERS CORNER
Q&A: Dealing with dementia patients, aggressive behavior
In Wake Co., flag-pinning a special moment for Navy veteran in hospice care
Q&A: How to get a loved one to follow a doctor's orders
Combating loneliness in seniors
More Caregivers Corner
HEALTH & FITNESS
Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
World's oldest man dies at 113
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
Man pleads guilty in 2015 shooting that killed toddler in Chapel Hill
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
Walgreens employee accused of stealing opioid pills from Apex store
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in school bus shooting
Show More
Police union to hold fundraiser for Officer Ainsworth and family
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day
Supreme Court sides with Trump, allows transgender restrictions in military
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
More News