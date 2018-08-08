HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.

The summer heat is raising concerns about food safety.

To help keep people safe, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.

Officials said the warmer weather is creating ideal conditions for the spread of salmonella.

What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness
The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


They are reminding people of these simple steps to keep your food safe:

  • Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces with warm, soapy water
  • Put frozen food away within two hours or toss it
  • Use a food thermometer to make sure everything is properly cooked


Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States.

New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
After recent warnings about Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey, Hungry Man frozen meals are now linked to salmonella concerns.
