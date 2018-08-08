CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak

To help keep people safe, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning amid mounting outbreaks and recalls.
Officials said the warmer weather is creating ideal conditions for the spread of salmonella.
They are reminding people of these simple steps to keep your food safe:
- Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces with warm, soapy water
- Put frozen food away within two hours or toss it
- Use a food thermometer to make sure everything is properly cooked
Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States.