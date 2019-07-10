Health & Fitness

FDA forces some social media influencers to add warnings to posts after they advertise unsafe vape, e-liquid products

By and Tonya Simpson
Some popular social media accounts are posting new warnings after a federal crackdown.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration are targeting accounts that promote and market vape and e-liquid products.

The agencies sent several letters to companies they said failed to disclose the health and safety risks of their products.

A new rule that went into effect in August 2018 required warnings for any social media posts marketing products containing nicotine.

The FTC also said several influencers violated advertising rules by not disclosing their relationships to the brands they promote.

Some influencers who partner with e-liquid and vaping companies are now including the nicotine warnings on posts.

The FTC and FDA said companies and influencers who fail to post warnings about health risks and possible addiction could face fines.
