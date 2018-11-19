HEALTH & FITNESS

Duke student tests positive for bacterial meningitis

Duke University (File photo)

DURHAM, N,C, (WTVD) --
A Duke University student has tested positive for bacterial meningitis. The undergraduate student was recently admitted to the hospital, the university said Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

University officials are working to alert people who may have come in close contact with the student.

Duke Student Health has also been working closely with the Durham County Health Department to find potential contacts, the school said. Close contact is considered direct exposure to a person's saliva. Examples might include kissing, sharing a drink or toothbrush, or prolonged exposure to someone coughing.

Casual contact does not transmit the infection.

Dr. John Vaughn, director of Student Health Services, and Dr. Cameron Wolfe, associate professor of medicine in the infectious disease division, sent a message to students who may have had contact with the affected student, updating them about the situation and advising that they may want to take an antibiotic "as a preventative measure to lower the risk even further."

The doctors encouraged students to contact Duke's student health center if they have questions at (919) 681-9355, Option 2. Non-students can contact the Durham County Health Department at (919) 560-7600. Students who were notified and who have already left for the Thanksgiving holiday can contact their local health provider about receiving the antibiotic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthduke universitymeningitisstudent safetyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville school grows to 34 students
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Fayetteville VA patient tests positive for tuberculosis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
Swastika found at Duke University, students plan forum
Winston-Salem State football player killed in Fayetteville wreck
Durham Civil Rights attorney William A. "Billy" Marsh, Jr. dies
Wake County charter school buys 'sense of safety' from Durham-based company
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Show More
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Christmas tree vendors brace for rush in spite of new Amazon service
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Highway patrol: Pedestrian stepped into path of truck on I-40
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
More News