HEALTH & FITNESS

Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu increase concerns Wake County schools, parents.

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
One Wake County school is seeing higher-than-normal student absences as the flu circulates in classrooms.

The District said cases are higher at Holly Grove Elementary. Influenza at this campus has been on the district's radar since last Friday, and officials have notified Wake County Health and Human Services.

Cases at other area schools are up, but numbers are about what's expected for flu season.

The district urges parents not to give sick children fever-reducing medication and then send them off to school.

WCPSS officials said students should remain home if they have a fever that is 100 degrees or higher, nausea or vomiting.

"In one of her math classes, there was nine kids out," said Apex mom Gina Anderson after picking up her sick 11-year-old daughter from school.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu

The two stopped by Target to grab medication and water to help keep fluids up.

Each is fighting their own illness.

"I don't know how her and I both got it right around the same time. My husband and son don't have it yet," Anderson said. "Crossing my fingers."

Another mom said her son got the flu shot and still ended up testing positive for influenza.

"His classmate had it. He was showing some symptoms of being sick. I thought it was just a cold, really did not expect it to come back," said Apex parent Stacy Kivett.

Parent Lakeisha Fusi said her children have been OK so far. She did take precautions early in the season to ward off or minimize the effects.

"We always make sure they're vaccinated because people are dying from the flu, so it's really not worth it to not to," Fusi said.

Medical professionals continue to encourage folks to get a flu shot. So far, 29 people have died in North Carolina in this flu season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healtheducationfluflu preventionwake county schoolsstudent safetyHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Moore County schools
Artificial sweeteners: What's the safest way to sweeten your coffee
New study reveals connection between cancer, obesity in younger ages
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
Vote on moving North Carolina DMV headquarters delayed
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Show More
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
Good Samaritan rescues baby from locked car in Texas parking lot
Shooting threat under investigation at Leesville Road High School
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Verizon, CenturyLink customers need alternate numbers to reach 911
More News