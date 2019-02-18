ABC11 TOGETHER

Brain tumor discovered in 8-year-old boy because family lost home in Hurricane Florence, mother says

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wilmington mother is calling Hurricane Florence a blessing after it helped discover a rare brain tumor in her 8-year-old son.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Not many families would call losing their home to a hurricane a blessing.

For 8-year-old Perryn Miller, that's exactly what he and his family call Hurricane Florence: a blessing.

After Florence destroyed the MIllers' Wilmington home in September 2018, they set out to spend Christmas with Perryn's grandparents in Utah.

Prior to the storm, the boy had been experiencing headaches, which gradually grew in severity.

His doctors in North Carolina said that the headaches were a result of new glasses and the pain should soon be relieved, but the pain didn't go away. Instead, it grew in intensity.

In Utah, doctors made a sinister discovery.

"He has a glioblastoma multiforme, and it's stage four." Perryn's mom, Jaimee Miller said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Had it not been for the hurricane, losing their home, and spending Christmas in Utah, the brain cancer may not have been caught.

"Those pieces of the puzzle sort of fit together for us to identify his tumor earlier than we would of," Jaimee said.

For now, Perryn is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in Utah. In March, the soon to be 9-year-old will have his care transferred to Duke.

For Perryn, there's more to his life than his advanced cancer diagnosis. He is a young man inspired by his father, who served as a Marine. It's that example of service that may have pushed Perryn to admire law enforcement.

While in Utah, Perryn had the honor of being deputized for a day by the Utah Police Department.



Now the boy is on a mission to collect challenge coins and badges from departments across the globe.

He already has a collection started.

"I like to see the different stuff they have," Perryn said in a Facetime interview.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay down the medical bills that are starting to pile up.

On Feb. 23, there will be a barbecue fundraiser at the Hampstead Annex Building from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The building is located at 15060 US Highway 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhurricane florencecancerchildrenabc11 togetherWilmingtonUtah
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
Stranger offers wheelchair to Raleigh woman & son in act of kindness
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 17, 2019
Empty Bowls raising money for Urban Ministries of Durham
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flu responsible for 52 NC deaths so far this season
3 living donors give cystic fibrosis patient the gift of life
Local boy inspires Gov. Cooper's heart-defect-awareness proclamation
Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas brace for a wet week
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Board of Elections to hear 9th District arguments Monday
Apex police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx
Man dies after shooting in Raleigh parking deck
Pastor to forgive thief who stole nearly $200K worth of equipment
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Florida inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Show More
LeBron and D-Wade team up one final time at All-Star Game in Charlotte
Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
CAFA Chinese Spring Festival GALA held at Memorial Hall at UNC
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
More News