Fayetteville officers, firefighters raise awareness for breast cancer in October

October is breast cancer awareness month and Fayetteville's first responders are stepping up to support the event.
Firefighters bought pink shirts sending proceeds for the shirts to a group that works to prevent cancer among firefighters.
Police officers are wearing pink badges and have pink shoulder patches on their uniforms.
City Hall has also installed a display of pink lights in front of the building. Those lights will be visible every night through October.
