FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants

FDA warns against teething necklaces, bracelets for cranky babies.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents of the dangers of teething necklaces and bracelets after reports of injuries and death.

The FDA says teething jewelry made of amber, wood, marble, and silicone can pose risks of strangulation and choking risks to infants.

The agency has received a report of an 18-month-old strangled by his amber teething necklace while sleeping.

Also, a 7-month-old reportedly choked on a bead from a teething bracelet.

The FDA is urging parents to follow the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations of alternative ways for soothing teething pain including rubbing infants' inflamed gums with a clean finger or using teething rings made of firm rubber to chew on.

Children usually began teething around 4-7 months. The AAP says symptoms include mild irritability, a low-grade fever, drooling and the urge to chew something hard.
