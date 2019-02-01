Shortness of breath

Nausea and vomiting

Back and jaw pain

Dizziness

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

You will see a lot of people wearing red on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of February is Wear Red Day, which is part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement.Cardiovascular diseases kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Go Red for Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health.By wearing red on Friday, February 1, the American Heart Association hopes to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases in women.According to American Heart Association, 64 percent of women who die from heart disease showed no previous symptoms. So it's important to have regular checkups with your doctor and to keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index in safe ranges.Another thing you can do it keep an eye out for the following symptoms, which sometimes happen before a heart attack: