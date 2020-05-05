How to find mental health assistance

Below are important resources if you or a loved one need assistance.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wake County has virtual support groups available. You can also contact NAMI NC's hotline at 1-800-451-9682 or via text at 919-999-9527 for crisis resources and information.
- Optum has a toll-free 24-hour Emotional Support Help Line at 866-342-6892 for people who may be experiencing anxiety or stress due to Coronavirus.
- The Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) connects North Carolinians to additional mental health and resilience supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis.
- The Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is a new initiative in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation. It provides mental health and resilience supports for health care professionals and first responders.
- If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and need support call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY. If you're unable to speak safely there is an online chat. You can visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. PLEASE NOTE: If you are in a domestic violence crisis go to a safe place and CALL 911.
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) is a free, confidential, 24-hour treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.
- Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990) is a 24-hr national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress.
- If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide - whether in crisis or not - call or live chat the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).