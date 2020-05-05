Health & Fitness

How to find mental health assistance

Organizations are here to help if you or a loved one need assistance

May is mental health awareness month. With this pandemic touching every aspect of our lives, it's more important than ever to care for one another and to know how to seek help if needed.

Below are important resources if you or a loved one need assistance.



  • Optum has a toll-free 24-hour Emotional Support Help Line at 866-342-6892 for people who may be experiencing anxiety or stress due to Coronavirus.


  • The Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) connects North Carolinians to additional mental health and resilience supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis.


  • The Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is a new initiative in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation. It provides mental health and resilience supports for health care professionals and first responders.


  • If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and need support call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY. If you're unable to speak safely there is an online chat. You can visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. PLEASE NOTE: If you are in a domestic violence crisis go to a safe place and CALL 911.




  • Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990) is a 24-hr national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress.


