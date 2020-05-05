How to find mental health assistance

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wake County has virtual support groups available. You can also contact NAMI NC's hotline at 1-800-451-9682 or via text at 919-999-9527 for crisis resources and information.

Optum has a toll-free 24-hour Emotional Support Help Line at 866-342-6892 for people who may be experiencing anxiety or stress due to Coronavirus.

The Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) connects North Carolinians to additional mental health and resilience supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis.

The Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is a new initiative in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation. It provides mental health and resilience supports for health care professionals and first responders.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and need support call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY. If you're unable to speak safely there is an online chat. You can visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. PLEASE NOTE: If you are in a domestic violence crisis go to a safe place and CALL 911.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) is a free, confidential, 24-hour treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990) is a 24-hr national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide - whether in crisis or not - call or live chat the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

May is mental health awareness month. With this pandemic touching every aspect of our lives, it's more important than ever to care for one another and to know how to seek help if needed.Below are important resources if you or a loved one need assistance.