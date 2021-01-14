COVID-19 vaccine

List of mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with health systems, local health departments and community health centers across the state to host large-scale community vaccine events for people currently eligible to be vaccinated.

VACCINE TRACKER: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Tracking availability and progress

More than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events.

"The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement on Thursday. "These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort."

Information on the North Carolina vaccination phases

NCDHHS said partners were selected based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities. NC Emergency Management and the National Guard are also providing support in some locations.

Vaccine events will be held in the following counties:
Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society
Cabarrus County: Atrium Health
Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Chatham County: UNC Health

Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Durham County: Duke Health
Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health
Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Guilford County: Cone Health
Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)
Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Johnston County: UNC Health
Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center
Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health
Orange County: UNC Health
Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
Pitt County: Vidant Health
Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
Dollar General will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments on the books for UNC Health
When & where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper announces those 65+ can get vaccine
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
Rare 500-pound sea turtle washes up dead on Outer Banks
Ancient jewelry, pottery found during construction of I-540
WCPSS to debate when students can return to class
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Dollar General will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
2 local school board members face backlash related to D.C. rally
Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns
More TOP STORIES News