Local doctor warns long allergy season ahead

Tree pollen is high again today! #Pollen goes down a bit later this week as the rain washes some of it away. pic.twitter.com/6iTVWj6JuC — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 26, 2019

Sunshine, trees blowing in the wind and flowers blooming. It looks like spring is here early in the Triangle. But that's bad news for some.It's a few weeks early but allergy season is here."Patients with allergies are definitely suffering at this time unfortunately," said Dr. Sonia Bain's, allergist at Allergy Partners of Raleigh.Dr. Bains says because of the mild winter, the tree pollen count is already up and it's causing issues for her patients."Patients will start complaining of itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose, sinus congestion. Sometimes their asthma will flair up," Dr. Bains said.If you do have these symptoms, Dr. Bains says tp start taking your allergy medicine and take steps to keep pollen out of your house."Any time they go for a run or a walk outside make sure you change your clothes when you come back in the house - before you go into your bedroom because all of that sticky microscopic pollen that you can't see that's in your clothes will get transferred to couches and bedding," Bains said.This is just the beginning. Tree pollen counts are high now, but come summer, allergy sufferers will have to worry about grass pollen and then ragweed in the fall, making it a long allergy season for many.If you are experiencing symptoms, the best thing to do is get tested to figure out exactly what you're allergic to so you can get the proper treatment.